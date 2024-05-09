Akshaya Tritiya: Date, Significance And Why People Buy Gold On This Day

On Akshaya Tritiya, people buy gold.

Akshaya Tritiya is a significant day for the Hindu community in India. This year, the day will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2024. Also known as Akha Teej, the day falls on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. "Akshaya" translates to eternal, while "Tritiya" means third. As the name suggests, it is believed that any auspicious activity or investment made on this day brings endless prosperity and good fortune. One of the most enduring traditions associated with Akshaya Tritiya is the purchase of gold.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Timings

The festival is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with bringing wealth and prosperity in the lives of people.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings or puja muhurat will start at 05:33 am and continue till 12:18 pm. Those who are interested in buying gold can do so till 2:50 am of May 11.

Why is golf bought on Akshaya Tritiya?

This day is associated with several mythological and religious beliefs. One of them is purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya. People flock to jewellery shops to buy gold coins, jewellery, or simply invest in the precious metal.

But why gold? The rationale behind buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is multifaceted:

Gold is not just a metal; it is a symbol of wealth and abundance. Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to invite prosperity and ensure the continuous flow of wealth into one's life. Auspicious Timing: As mentioned earlier, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that any investment made on this day will yield fruitful results, making it an opportune time to buy gold.

As mentioned earlier, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that any investment made on this day will yield fruitful results, making it an opportune time to buy gold. Cultural Tradition: The tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya has been passed down through generations. It is deeply ingrained in Indian culture and is considered a propitious way to mark the festival.

While the tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya remains steadfast, its significance has evolved in modern times. Today, many see it not only as an auspicious investment but also as a means of securing financial stability and hedging against inflation.