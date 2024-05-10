Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court's Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Likely Today

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea Live: a Delhi court extended his judicial custody till May 20

The Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict today on interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case and is seeking a release from jail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

A bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had reserved its verdict on Mr Kejriwal's interim bail on May 7.

Mr Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Earlier Tuesday, a Delhi court extended his judicial custody till May 20.

Here are the LIVE updates on Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 10, 2024 12:16 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Live: What ED Said On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

The ED, in its affidavit in Supreme Court, repeated an argument it had made during the last Supreme Court hearing and said that campaigning is part of a politician's job and, following the rule of equality, small farmers or small traders can also seek interim bail to carry out the demands of their work.

It also stressed that Arvind Kejriwal is not even contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The central agency said that granting bail to the AAP chief would set a precedent that would permit "all unscrupulous politicians" to commit crimes and then evade investigation citing campaigning for one election or the other.

May 10, 2024 12:15 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Live: Probe Agency's Affidavit In Supreme Court

In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, the ED pointed out that, while hearing the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia -- a co-accused in the same Delhi liquor policy case -- the court had said that the laws apply equally to all citizens and institutions, including the State.

Stating that Arvind Kejriwal had sought interim bail primarily for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections, the agency submitted, "It is relevant to note that the right to campaign is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right."

The agency also argued that 123 elections have taken place in the past five years and if interim bail is granted to Mr Kejriwal for campaigning, then no politician can be kept in judicial custody since polls take place around the year.

May 10, 2024 12:01 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Live: Probe Agency ED Opposes Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

The probe agency ED has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Arvind Kejriwal's petition. It said that laws are equal for all and that campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls is not a fundamental, constitutional, or even a legal right.

The central agency also said that no political leader has ever been granted bail for campaigning and that letting Mr Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), out of jail to canvas for his party candidates would set a wrong precedent.

May 10, 2024 11:43 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Bail Live: Supreme Court Had Reserved Its Verdict On May 7

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had reserved its verdict on interim bail of Arvind Kejriwal on May 7.

The bench reserved its decision after hearing the arguments put forth by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Mr Kejriwal, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

The bench has divided the hearing on Mr Kejriwal's petition against his arrest into two parts. His main petition challenges his arrest by the probe agency and seeks it to be declared as "illegal". The second aspect pertains to the grant of interim bail keeping in mind the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.