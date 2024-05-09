'No Fundamental Right To Campaign': Probe Agency Opposes Bail For Arvind Kejriwal

With the Supreme Court set to decide on interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to allow him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Enforcement Directorate has filed an affidavit opposing his petition and said that laws are equal for all and that campaigning is not a fundamental, constitutional or even a legal right.

The probe agency, which arrested the AAP chief in the liquor policy case on March 21, has also pointed out that no political leader has ever been granted bail for campaigning and said that letting Mr Kejriwal out of jail to canvas for his party candidates will set a wrong precedent.

Hearing the petition on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had said Mr Kejriwal is the elected chief minister of Delhi and he is not a habitual offender. "There are elections... these are extraordinary circumstances and he is not a habitual offender," the bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had said.