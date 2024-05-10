Twist In Karnataka Sex Scandal, Woman Claims Was Forced To File False Case

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Karnataka's Hassan, is still on the run.

In a twist to the sex video scandal in Karnataka involving JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday that one of the woman complainants in the case has claimed that she was forced by a group of people claiming to be cops to lodge a false complaint after being threatened with harassment.

Taking a cue from the NCW's allegation, former Chief Minister and JDS state President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday night accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of threatening the victims with prostitution to extract false statements.

The SIT officers are threatening the victims that if they don't make statements in favour of the Congress government, they will be charged with prostitution, the JDS leader claimed.

"The investigating officers are going to the doorsteps of the victims and threatening them. Tell us, isn't it a fact that the SIT officers are threatening the victims with false prostitution cases against them? Is this how the probe is being conducted," Mr Kumaraswamy questioned Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who earlier described the sex video scandal as the biggest sex scandal in the world.

"Where have you kept the rescued woman who was kidnapped? Why is she not being produced before the court? Do you support the act of distribution of private videos of the victims," Mr Kumaraswamy asked Mr Gowda,

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and son of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son. Mr Kumaraswamy is the younger brother of H.D. Revanna.

Stating that there is no question of defending Prajwal Revanna, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "Everyone should respect the law and the guilty should be punished. H.D. Deve Gowda has four sons and two daughters. We have our own businesses and families. I had gone to Hassan only at the time of the Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara defended the SIT probe, saying that it is functioning efficiently.

The state government doesn't need to reply to all the allegations being levelled by the JDS, he said.

"The SIT is conducting a probe and the state government has taken the matter seriously," he added.

"I can't answer everyone. If they have a complaint against the SIT, let them file it. The investigation is underway and once the report is submitted, all the details will be made available. If the victims are blackmailed over the videos, action would be initiated against the guilty," Mr Parameshwara said.

