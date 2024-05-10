'Here I Am': Arvind Kejriwal's 1st Reaction After Being Released From Jail

The AAP chief thanked people for sending him their blessings.

Released from Tihar Jail 50 days after he was arrested in the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he has been fighting dictatorship with all his might and exhorted all Indians to join him in the struggle, stating that it would not be successful until they do.

Addressing a huge crowd of AAP supporters immediately after his release on Friday, the AAP chief thanked Lord Hanuman and the judges of the Supreme Court who granted him bail. He also laid out his plans for Saturday and said he will visit a Hanuman Temple in New Delhi's Connaught Place at 11 am and there will be a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm.

"Didn't I say I would be back soon? Here I am. I would first like to thank Lord Hanuman, because of whose blessings I am among you today. I want to thank all of you, the crores of people across the country who sent me their wishes and their blessings. I also want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court. We have to work together to save the country from dictatorship. I have been fighting against dictatorship with all my might but 140 crore Indians have to fight too," he said in Hindi.

"I will go to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place tomorrow at 11 am to seek his blessings. I urge all of you to join me. There will be a press conference in the party office at 1 pm," the AAP chief added.

