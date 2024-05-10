Gum Health Day 2024: Signs You Have Poor Gum Health

Gum Health Day 2024: You might have yellow deposits along the gum line or on your teeth

Gum Health Day is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of gum health and its impact on overall well-being. It typically occurs on May 12th each year. The initiative aims to educate people about the significance of proper oral hygiene practices.

This year's theme is "A Happy Mouth Is A Happy Body". The central focus is to raise awareness among individuals regarding their oral hygiene and guide them in making informed choices to safeguard it. You can utilise this day by understanding the health of your gums. Keep reading as we share a list of signs that might indicate poor gum health.

Here are 10 signs of poor gum health:

1. Bleeding gums

Gums that bleed easily, especially during brushing or flossing. Practice gentle brushing and flossing techniques. Visit your dentist for a thorough cleaning and assessment. Consider using an antimicrobial mouthwash to reduce inflammation and bacteria.

2. Swollen or inflamed gums

Gums that appear red, swollen, or inflamed. Maintain good oral hygiene by brushing twice daily and flossing regularly. Rinse with warm saltwater to reduce inflammation. See your dentist for professional cleaning and treatment.

3. Receding gums

Gums that appear to be pulling away from the teeth, exposing more of the tooth's surface. Practice proper brushing and flossing techniques. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to avoid further irritation. Your dentist may recommend treatments such as scaling and root planing or gum graft surgery.

4. Persistent bad breath

Chronic bad breath that persists despite oral hygiene efforts. Improve oral hygiene habits, including brushing the tongue and using mouthwash. Stay hydrated and avoid foods that contribute to bad breath. See your dentist to address underlying gum disease or other oral health issues.

5. Sensitive or painful gums

Gums that are sensitive to touch or painful, especially when eating or drinking hot or cold items. Use a desensitising toothpaste and avoid harsh or abrasive oral care products. Seek professional dental advice to identify the cause and appropriate treatment.

6. Loose teeth

Teeth that feel loose or seem to shift position. Avoid putting pressure on loose teeth and refrain from chewing hard foods. Your dentist may recommend treatments such as splinting or periodontal therapy to stabilise the teeth and address underlying gum disease.

7. Changes in bite

Noticeable changes in how your teeth fit together when biting down. Consult your dentist to identify the cause of the changes in your bite. Treatment may include orthodontic adjustments, dental restorations, or periodontal therapy.

8. Pus between teeth

Presence of pus or discharge between the teeth and gums. Seek immediate dental attention to address the infection. Your dentist may prescribe antibiotics and perform deep cleaning procedures to remove bacterial buildup and restore gum health.

9. Visible tartar buildup

Yellow or brownish deposits along the gum line or between teeth. Schedule a professional dental cleaning to remove tartar buildup. Practice regular brushing and flossing to prevent its recurrence. Consider using tartar-control toothpaste.

In addition to these steps, it's crucial to maintain regular dental check-ups and cleanings to monitor your gum health and address any issues promptly. Your dentist can provide personalised recommendations based on your specific oral health needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.