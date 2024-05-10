Viral: What Vicky Kaushal Did After Accidentally Cutting Airport Queue

Vicky Kaushal pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Vicky Kaushal, on Friday, was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor looked uber cool in his long hair avatar. The video opens to Vicky striking a pose for the paparazzi stationed at the airport. After having a fun chat with them, the actor walks towards the entry gate. Vicky then directly hands over his documents to the security official at the entrance. Oops! Vicky, you have accidentally cut the queue. Well, well, the actor quickly realises his mistake and apologises to the other passenger in the queue. Vicky also requests the man to finish the formalities before him. But the man graciously allows Vicky to proceed. Later, the two also share a warm hug.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. Before Dunki, Vicky Kaushal appeared in Sam Bahadur, which failed to leave a mark at the box office. The biopic was based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Ahead of the film's release, Vicky talked about how he wants people to get inspired by the movie and join the armed forces. In a conversation with Firstpost, the star said, “I am praying that the movie does inspire people to join the forces. Because that for us is going to be a big achievement through our work as craftsmen. I do feel very honestly that its more than a film. It truly holds the capacity to inspire the youth in a very subjective way. I am also very curious to know what people take away from which incident or situation in his life. But as for me, I really fell in love with this man. I feel this is how a man should be as a father, as a husband, as a son, as a soldier and as a citizen of the country. Even if people after watching the movie, the people feel that ‘yes' we can lead a life like him, then that too will bring about a great change!”

Talking about the most challenging scene in Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal added, “There was one scene that I was performing in Hotel Ashoka and his daughter had come to visit and see that bit. That was the most challenging part not because of the scene, but because of the fact that one of his family was around and that she is watching me live.”

Up next, Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in projects like Chhaava, Bad Newz, and Love & War.