Man Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating In Front Of German Woman In Delhi

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a German woman, who is pursuing PhD from JNU, in southeast Delhi's Greater Kailash, the police said.The incident took place on Thursday around 2.45 pm when the 33-year-old scholar had taken her dog out for a stroll in Greater Kailash-II, they said.She stopped for a while when she saw the man looking at her in a weird manner.However, when he looked away, she moved ahead. But as soon as she reached closer to where he was standing, he pulled his trousers down and started masturbating while looking at her, the police said.She shouted at him but before she could try and catch him, he drove off in his car. The woman managed to capture a picture of the car and its numberplate.The woman informed the police following which the accused Tarun was arrested yesterday. Tarun was yesterday produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.