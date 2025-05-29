"I Feel Violated, Scared": Woman Seeks Reddit's Help After Catching Neighbour Masturbating On Terrace

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman alleged her neighbor masturbated while staring at her. She described feeling uncomfortable as the man continued to gaze at her. She sought discreet advice from Reddit on how to handle the situation.

A woman recently shared a disturbing incident on social media, alleging that she caught her neighbour masturbating while staring at her. Posting on Reddit, she recounted the harrowing ordeal, explaining that she had gone up to the terrace of her house when she noticed a man standing on a neighbouring building, staring intently at her. "At first, I brushed it off, thinking it might be a coincidence. But he kept staring, without blinking, and I started to feel extremely uncomfortable," she wrote.

However, even after she changed her spot to avoid his gaze, she noticed that the man had gotten down on his knees and started masturbating while still looking directly at her. She said that initially, she was in disbelief, but once she realised what was happening, she quickly clicked a few pictures of the man as evidence. "The entire time, he didn't stop staring at me. I was wearing fully covered clothes, nothing remotely sexual, just being myself on my own terrace," she recalled.

The woman said the incident left her feeling disgusted, violated and scared. "I honestly don't know how to react. I'm afraid to tell my family because I know they'll get overprotective-not blaming me, but maybe asking me not to go to the terrace alone again or restricting my freedom out of concern," she wrote in the post.

"I'm terrified because this guy now knows exactly where I live. I don't want the police or any official to show up at my place because I don't want my parents to find out-at least not right now. But I also don't want this to go unchecked," she said.

Concluding her post, the woman asked the Reddit community what action she could take that is "safe, discreet and effective". "Has anyone faced something like this? Any advice would really help," she wrote.

The post quickly went viral, with many users expressing disgust and concern.

"I think you should visit the police station by yourself or with your friend. File a complaint and explain your situation so that they'll keep it anonymous, maybe find a female police officer there to talk to. But please don't stay silent. He might feel powerful and will do it again," suggested one user.

"That's terrifying and so wrong - you don't deserve this. Please stay safe, trust your instincts, and don't hesitate to reach out for help. You're not alone," commented another.

"That's a disgusting violation of your privacy. You have every right to feel scared and angry. Please protect yourself first, then take action if you feel safe. You did nothing wrong - he's the one who should be ashamed," wrote a third user.

"WHAT THE HELL This is absolutely vile predatory behavior disgusting beyond words

And girl let me say this loud you do NOT need to justify yourself by mentioning what you were wearing. You could be in a hoodie or a swimsuit it is NEVER on you EVER. This creep needs to face real consequences. If you are not ready to go to the police directly try consulting a local womens safety org or legal aid group they can help you act without dragging your family into it. But PLEASE do not let this slide He is not just a perv he is a threat. Next time it might be someone else. This filth does not get a free pass," said another.