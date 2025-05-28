"Felt Unsafe For The First Time": Woman's Harrowing Encounter With Stalker On Delhi Metro

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Delhi woman reported being stalked after assisting a man with directions. She felt threatened as he followed her after their initial conversation. To deter him, she pretended to take a phone call, prompting him to leave.

A Delhi woman shared a disturbing experience on Reddit, alleging she was stalked by a man after she helped him with metro directions. In a Reddit post, she explained that a seemingly confused man, likely in his 30s, asked for help at a metro station. After she provided directions, he thanked her and asked if she was headed in the same direction. She confirmed and continued on her way, but he allegedly began relentlessly following her, leaving her shaken. She eventually pretended to take a call, and only then did he back off. The woman added that she quickly moved to the women's coach, still fearful he might return. The incident left her shaken, feeling like she had frozen in a situation where she normally would stand her ground.

"This guy follows me, I felt he was behind me, so there was already a guy sitting there. I sat beside him so there was no possible place to sit on the platform, and he came up to me and said, " Can I sit here? And I look around, where? He repeats Can I sit here? I was like Does he want to sit on my lap now? I just stood up and moved away, then he again followed and asked, "Do you have water with you?" I declined. Still, this guy just won't leave me alone. I started to feel restless, even when there were so many people around, I felt unsafe. I just dialled a number and started acting like I was talking to someone, then he left, and for fear that he might come back, I walked over to the women's coach," she wrote in the post.

"It wasn't even that major, but I felt so alone and unsafe in that moment. I normally travel alone and don't fear and reply back or even give warnings, but this time my body just stopped. I am still feeling restless cause of it," she added.

See the post here:

The post sparked outrage and resonated with many Reddit users, who shared their own similar experiences of harassment in public spaces. The comments section was filled with frustration and anger over the lack of safety for women in India, with many users expressing disgust and concern.

One user wrote, "As a boy I can confirm that women are not safe in the Delhi metro . I always noticed some creeps and 40+ uncles staring at girls and women , it's so damn uncomfortable."

Another commented, "similar thing happened with me as well This guy kept asking me, about what course am i pursuing, konse college mein hu again and again, if I'm from Delhi where do I stay in a pg or a flat, if we could be friends. I tried to dodge his questions, college ka I'd card pehen kr kahi mt niklo, tbse i always prefer women's coach."

A third said, "I've mistakenly been in the non-ladies compartment once. It was hellllll. 8-10 fking men leering at you throughout the journey. It's so so so uncomfortable. People in this country have not zero but negative civic sense! Heck even in the ladies compartment some women and aunties stare at you. And staring back at them is of no use. So you've no choice but to keep your head down for your mental sanity. And yes ik the diff between a glance and a stare."