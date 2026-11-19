US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet for a trilateral summit on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen for talks that have echoes of the US-UK-USSR February 1945 "big three" summit in Yalta. The Russia-Ukraine war, the US midterm elections and global diplomacy are among the key issues on the agenda. All three leaders have their own priorities to bring to the table, but whether the meeting will translate into a landmark breakthrough is uncertain.

Russia To Focus On Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to draw attention to the war in Ukraine, which Moscow began in February 2022, and which Trump vowed to resolve in 24 hours.

"He (Putin) wants Russia, the US and China to decide everyone else's geopolitical fate. But in the end, it's impossible to decide on the fundamentals of European security without Europeans," Fredrik Wesslau, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) told news agency AFP.

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A seat alongside the American and Chinese presidents, however, would affirm Russia's status as a global power, despite its much weaker economic position, said Tsiporah Fried, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute.

"Political rehabilitation would be a gain even without concessions on territory, sanctions, or Ukraine's future alignment," she added.

Trump To Push On Nuclear Stockpiles

Trump wants to talk to the leaders about their nuclear stockpiles, something Beijing has steered clear of owing to its far smaller arsenal of over 600 warheads as compared with the more than 5,000 warheads possessed by each of the US and Russia.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the US, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants "a new, improved and modernized" deal that includes China.

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In a call this week, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearisation", the US State Department said.

"We're going to talk about denuclearisation -- tough subject because it's very hard for any of us to say we'll get rid of our nukes, right?" Trump told reporters on Monday.

Iran War To Draw Attention

The three leaders are also likely to discuss the US-Iran war.

"We're going to be talking about denuclearization. We'll talk about Iran. We have Iran in very good shape, but we'll talk about Iran a little bit," Trump told reporters on Monday.

Trump said in late October that the US had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to "take care of" one or two targets.

China, a top economic partner of Iran, has long sought to mediate in the conflict and said avoiding a return to hostilities is a "top priority".

READ | Iran's Army Chief Threatens "More Devastating" Response If Attacked

A Chance For China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning described the summit as being of "groundbreaking significance" with the three men due to have an "in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations."

Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, Xi Jinping personally received Trump at the airport. It was the first time that China's paramount leader had welcomed a foreign dignitary in person since the 1960s, and reciprocated the airport greeting Trump gave Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

"I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations," Xi told Trump, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

As host, Xi knows "the meeting could place China at the centre of global diplomacy and reinforce its standing alongside the US," said Fried, while cautioning "Beijing has reasons to avoid an ambitious agenda".