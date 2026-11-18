Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are top dogs in their own countries but all three are over 70 and have an eye on their legacies.

Ahead of the first summit between the US, Chinese and Russian leaders in Shenzhen on Thursday, AFP looks at how each is seeking to ensure posterity does not forget them.

Trump, The Builder

During his second term, the unpredictable US president has become increasingly focused on stamping a physical legacy on the US capital.

He has embarked on what his predecessor Joe Biden mocked as "monuments to himself", including a giant ballroom and helipad at the White House, a triumphal arch and the addition of his name to the Kennedy Center.

Asked about the arch in September, Trump admitted that he is doing it himself because "nobody will do it once I'm gone".

After a brutal defeat in the US midterm elections, Trump, 80, openly mused on his mortality.

"I hope I'm missed," he told CBS's "60 Minutes" this month.

Trump has cast himself, Xi and Putin in the mould of historic leaders of yesteryear.

He has hung large photographs of his meetings with the Russian and Chinese leaders in the White House, AFP reporters have seen.

READ | Trump Heads To China For Trilateral Meeting With Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin

Putin, The Stuntman

Putin has spent decades cultivating an image as a macho leader, notably through pictures of him riding horses bare-chested in Siberia.

"The president became known for stunts like diving for ancient Greek urns on the bottom of the Black Sea, flying in a motorised hang-glider with cranes, testing Russian-made cars in Siberia, and being photographed shirtless and carrying weapons in the taiga," journalist Andrey Pertsev, from the banned independent outlet Meduza, wrote.

"The image of a physically fit Russian strongman was supposedly a foil for flabby Western bureaucrats in suits and ties," Pertsev said.

But since invading Ukraine -- and now at 74 -- there have been fewer stripped-down photo ops.

Putin has turned instead to burnishing his strongman credentials with TV appearances clad in military gear and flanked by generals.

Through his presidency he has also paid close attention to issues of longevity, genetics and biotechnology.

Last year Putin and Xi were heard discussing the possibility humans could soon live to 150.

The three men share "a preoccupation with virility, hardness, masculinity, toughness", said Joseph Torigian, a US-based researcher of Chinese and Russian studies who wrote a book about Xi's father.

But where Trump and Putin "like the good life, Xi Jinping is much more ascetic", Torigian said.

Xi, The Humble Philosopher

Xi started his political career in a village and has built an image of someone who despises graft. He has overseen a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that critics say also served at getting rid of his political rivals.

His clear-out of military leadership has heightened attention on his goal to "reunify" China and Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims, which Xi describes as "inevitable".

But he also cultivates an everyman persona, including following the English Premier League and rubbing shoulders with the working class.

A glowing 2021 profile of Xi published in state media hailed his "stamina" to deal with government, military and Communist Party affairs, helped by a habit of swimming and "physical labour during his youth".

The profile added that he often visits farms, villages, factories, schools "and even inspects pigsties and toilets".

Xi, 73, has sought to cement himself as crucial to China's rise in the "new era".

His ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought, is embedded in party policies, and the country's constitution was amended in 2018 to reference it in its preamble.

Collections of his speeches and writings, emblazoned with his portrait, sit on display in bookstores and places of worship.

With Putin nearing five years of an isolating, economically devastating war with Ukraine, and Trump wounded by the midterms, host Xi will likely enter the meeting with a lot of confidence, Torigian said.

"This trilateral summit, which the Chinese initially didn't seem to be super enthusiastic about, they'll ultimately try to facilitate on their own terms and draw the benefit of seeming like one of the world's great powers while doing it."

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