Swiss Heart Surgeon Sets World Record With Collection Of 3,200 Heart-Shaped Objects

Diana Reser, a heart surgeon from Switzerland, has set a world record for owning the largest collection of heart-shaped items. Her collection includes 3,200 objects, ranging from clothing and jewellery to household decorations and artwork. Her interest in collecting these items began around 25 years ago when she was a medical student, according to Guinness World Records.

Diana first secured the record in 2010 with a collection of 775 heart-shaped items. However, she lost the title in 2024 when Susan West from the United States presented a collection of 1,560 different heart-shaped objects.

Diana continued collecting items and counted her entire collection in April this year. With a total of 3,200 objects, she regained the record and became the owner of the world's largest collection of heart-shaped items.

Diana started collecting heart-shaped objects when she was studying medicine around 25 years ago. After completing an internship in heart surgery, she decided to become a heart surgeon.

As people learned about her career choice, they began giving her heart-shaped presents. She said that the gifts started arriving when she shared her dream of becoming a heart surgeon, and people have continued giving them to her ever since.

Diana is also the first female heart surgeon to receive the title of Professor from a Swiss university.

Diana's collection includes almost everything that can be used in daily life. Some of the items are heart-shaped solar lights, car air fresheners, hair accessories, perfumes, soaps, jewellery, clothing and home decorations.

She also has six heart tattoos on her body. For the record attempt, she organised and counted all 3,200 items in her collection.

Diana said that she is happy to receive every new heart-shaped gift, even if she already owns similar items. She added that she cannot control what people choose to give her as presents.

Diana said her interest in hearts comes from her fascination with heart surgery and the presence of heart shapes in everyday life. She considers the heart a universal symbol of love, life and the soul.