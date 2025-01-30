Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE Updates: An American Airlines regional passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into Washington DC's Potomac River on Wednesday after colliding mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. A US Army official said the helicopter was carrying three soldiers and their status is currently unknown. Although there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time, the Washington Post reported that police had started to pull multiple bodies from the chilly waters. No survivors had been found so far, the newspaper reported.
According to a report by CBS, at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. American Airlines said on social media that it was "aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident." The airline said it would provide more information as it became available to the company.
Here are the Live updates of the American Airlines jet and helicopter collision in Washington DC:
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Fire Chief Says Search-And-Rescue Efforts To Take Multiple Days
Washington DC’s Fire Chief John A Donnelly Sr said that all search-and-rescue efforts taking place right now are in the water and that conditions are “dangerous.”
“The challenges are access. The water that we’re operating in is about 8 feet deep, there is wind, there is pieces of ice out there so it’s just dangerous and hard to work in,” Donnelly said according to a CNN report.
“The water is dark, it is murky, and that is a very tough condition for them to dive in,' he added.
"NOT GOOD!!!": Trump Says Plane-Chopper Crash "Should Have Been Prevented"
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the crash between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington "should have been prevented."
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: What We Know About The Collision So Far
A web camera shot from the Kennedy Center in Washington showed an explosion mid-air across the Potomac about 8:47 p.m. (0147 GMT) with an aircraft in flames falling rapidly.
PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, according to the FAA.
"We're cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement.
Dozens of police, ambulance and rescue units, some ferrying boats, staged along the river and raced to positions along the tarmac of Reagan airport. Live TV images showed several boats in the water, flashing blue and red lights.
18 Bodies Pulled From River After Jet, Chopper Collide 5 km From White House
At least 18 bodies have reportedly been recovered from the Potomac River after an American Airlines regional jet with 64 people on board collided mid-air with a military helicopter last night in Washington, just five kilometres from the White House.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Helicopter, Jet Involved In Collision Both In Potomac River
The wrecked fuselages of both the US military helicopter and the commercial jet involved in a collision over the Potomac River are lying in the water, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told a press briefing early Thursday.
Search efforts by an estimated 300 responding personnel including divers were impeded by the "very dark, very murky" water at near-frigid temperatures, added Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Jet Crash Responders Face 'Extremely Rough' Conditions On Potomac River
Responders conducting search and rescue operations were facing "extremely rough" conditions in the Potomac River after a passenger jet and US military helicopter collided midair, an official said early Thursday.
High winds, low night-time visibility, cold weather and murky water were combining to make "a very tough condition to dive in" as roughly 300 emergency responders searched the Potomac for any survivors of the crash, Washington fire chief John Donnelly told reporters at Reagan National Airport.
Reagan Airport Plane Crash Live: Helicopter Crew Knew Passenger Plane Was In Its Vicinity
The midair collision occurred as the passenger jet en route from Wichita, Kansas was on approach to land at Reagan. Radio communications between the air traffic control tower and the Black Hawk show that the helicopter crew were aware that the plane was nearby vicinity.
Air traffic control recordings appear to capture the final attempted communications with the helicopter, callsign PAT25, before it collides with the plane, described as CRJ.
"PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," an air traffic controller says at 8:47 p.m. (0147 GMT), according to a recording on liveatc.net.
Seconds later, another aircraft calls in to air traffic control, saying, "Tower, did you see that?" - apparently referring to the crash. An air traffic controller then redirects planes heading to runway 33 to go around.
US Airplane Collision: What Were The Aircraft Involved In Midair Crash In Washington DC?
An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the frigid Potomac River after a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, officials said.
UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter: The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk is one of the most ubiquitous and iconic military helicopters, filling multiple roles for the U.S. military, including air assault, general support, medevac, command and control, and special operations support.
The aircraft involved in the Jan. 29 crash was flying with the call sign PAT25 and had three occupants, according to the Aviation Safety Network, a public database of aviation accidents. More than 5,000 Black Hawks have been built since production began in the mid-1970s.
Bombardier CRJ700: The Bombardier CRJ700, which can seat about 70 people, is a workhorse of regional commercial aviation. There are about 260 of the aircraft in service, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
The plane in the Jan. 29 crash was registered N530EA and manufactured in 2010, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There were 60 passengers and four crew members onboard, American Airlines said. The jet was registered to American Airlines but operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, PSA Airlines. Bombardier sold the CRJ700 program to a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries subsidiary in 2019. Production of new aircraft ceased in 2020.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: What We Know So Far
The American Eagle Flight 5342 was on its way from Kansas to Washington DC with 60 passengers and four crew members, the airline said. The Blackhawk helicopter was on a training flight with three soldiers, but there was no senior official on board, said officials.
The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said the flight, operated by PSA airlines, collided with Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter while approaching the airport for landing around 9 pm local time (0200 GMT).
Visuals showed the night sky lit up with what appeared like a massive firework as the plane and the helicopter came crashing down into the Potomac River in Washington.
Local media reports say cops have recovered at least 18 bodies from Potomac as divers search for more bodies amid "extremely rough" conditions in the river.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Several Bodies Pulled Out Of Potomac River
The number of casualties is not yet known, According to a Washington Post report, police have pulled multiple bodies from the water.
Reagan Airport Plane Crash Live: Washington DC Mayor Confirms 64 People Aboard Plane, 3 On Military Helicopter
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed early Thursday that “both aircraft are in the water,” and that 64 people were aboard the American Airlines plane and three were in the military helicopter.
“The focus now is rescuing people, and that’s what all of our personnel are focused on,” CNN reported Bowser as saying.
Airplane Crash in Washington DC Live: Trump Administration Says Pentagon, Army Have Launched A Probe
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X that the Pentagon and the Army are investigating the crash.
Hegseth wrote that the investigation was “launched immediately.”
“Absolutely tragic. Search and rescue efforts still ongoing. Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families,” he added.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Questions Raised Over Collision Of High-tech Planes Over US Capital
Questions were expected to focus on how a passenger plane with modern collision-avoidance technology and nearby traffic controllers could collide with a military aircraft over America's capital.
The airspace around Washington is often crowded, with planes coming in low over the city to land at Reagan airport and helicopters -- military, civilian and carrying senior politicians -- buzzing about both day and night.
The same airport was the scene of a deadly crash in January 1982 when Air Florida flight 90, a Boeing 737, took off but quickly plummeted, hitting the 14th Street bridge and crashing through the ice into the Potomac River. 78 people died. Investigators concluded the pilot had failed to activate sufficient de-icing procedures.
The last major fatal US crash was in 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 from New Jersey to Buffalo, New York crashed and killed all 49 people aboard.
(Credit AFP)
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Passenger Plane Collided With Chopper While Approaching Landing
The FAA said a Bombardier regional jet operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT). The plane had left from Wichita, Kansas.
US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said on X the collision was "nothing short of a nightmare."
Airplane Crash in Washington DC Live: All Planes Grounded At Reagan National Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.
Kristi Noem, the country's new secretary of homeland security, posted on X that she was "deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA."
Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the river, where any work was complicated by the fact it was dark and close to freezing. Dozens of fire trucks headed toward the airport.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Eyewitnesses Describe Chilling Moment When Aircrafts Collided
Witness Ari Schulman described "a stream of sparks" and what looked like a large firework when the collision erupted overhead as he drove home.
"Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land," he told CNN.
"Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it," Schulman added. "It looked like a Roman candle."
Deadly US Airline Crashes Since 2001
An American Airlines passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.
Washington Plane Crash Live: Reagan National Airport To Remain Closed Until Friday Morning
Reagan National Airport will remain closed until at least Friday at 5 AM, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, emergency personnel at Reagan National Airport initiated their response to a crash between a passenger aircraft, identified by the FAA as American Eagle flight 5342, and a Sikorsky helicopter. Mutual aid from neighbouring agencies were called to assist, and takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for the remainder of the evening,” FAA said in a statement.
“We will continue to post information as it becomes available," it added.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Air Traffic Audio Captures Moments When Plane Crashed
Air traffic controller audio captured the moment the air traffic control operators asked the helicopter if the commercial flight operated by PSA Airlines was in sight.
Citing data LiveATC.net, CNN reported that an air traffic controller said, “PAT 2-5 do you have the CRJ in sight?”
The controller then said, “PAT 2-5 pass behind the CRJ.”
The audio then captured audible gasps, including a loud “oooh” in the background apparently from the tower, at the moment of the crash.
The tower then alerted another pilot of what had taken place.
“I don’t know if you caught earlier what happened, but there was a collision on the approach end of 3-3. We are going to be shutting down operations for the indefinite future if you want to go back to the gate. Highly suggest you guys coordinate with the company. Let me know what you want to do,” the controller says, referencing runway 33.
The audio also revealed that another pilot had seen the incident and confirmed with an air traffic controller.
Airplane Crash in Washington DC Live: Two Near-Collisions Were Reported At Reagan Airport Last Year
Two near-collision of aircrafts were reported at Reagan National Airport last year that which resulted in FAA investigations, according to a NBC report.
Two planes narrowly avoided each other on the runway in May, the FAA said at the time. One had been cleared for takeoff, and the other had been cleared to land on a cross-runway.
In April, two planes on the ground nearly collided. No collisions happened in either incident, and there were no injuries.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Helicopter That Collided With Jet Was On 'Training Flight'
The US Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in Wednesday's crash near Washington was on "a training flight" when it collided midair with a passenger jet, a military spokesman said.
The confirmation by a public affairs official was posted on X by new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who himself described the accident as "absolutely tragic" and said search and rescue efforts were "still ongoing."
Reagan Airport Plane Crash Live: Trump Says Washington Air Crash 'Should Have Been Prevented'
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the crash between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington "should have been prevented."
"Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: "NOT GOOD!!!"
Airplane Crash in Washington DC Live: American Airlines CEO Expresses 'Deep Sorrow' At Washington Crash
The chief executive of American Airlines expressed "deep sorrow" after one of its aircraft crashed following a collision with a military helicopter over the US capital late Wednesday.
"I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events," said CEO Robert Isom in a video statement, adding: "This is a difficult day for all of us."
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: FBI Aiding Response To Crash
The FBI is assisting local agencies in search and rescue operation following the plane crash in Washington DC.
“The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad is responding to an aviation incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in support of our law enforcement and public safety partners," the Washington field office said in a statement.
Airplane Crash in Washington DC Live: US Army Helicopter Was On Routine Flight
US Army Black Hawk helicopter, which crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision with a passenger jet, was on a routine flight, NBC reported quoting a defence official and an Army official.
Passenger Jet Collides With Army Chopper Near US Airport: What We Know So Far
PSA Airlines, an American regional airline passenger jet collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, near Reagan Washington Airport. The jet crashed into the Potomac River, which borders the airport.
3 Soldiers On Board US Army BlackHawk Helicopter Involved In Collision
Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
Washington DC Plane Crash Live: Trump Thanks First Responders For "Incredible Work"
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement that he had been "fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport."
"May God bless their souls," he added. "Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."
Reagan Airport Plane Crash Live: Law Enforcement Says American Airlines Plane Broke Into 2 Pieces
The US passenger plane carrying 64 people broke into two pieces, NBC Washington reported quoting law enforcement and emergency sources.
As per the report, the plane is in roughly 7 feet of water, and the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter is upside down in the water. Divers are in the water, pulling out bodies.
18 Bodies Pulled From River After Jet, Chopper Collide 5 km From White House
At least 18 bodies have reportedly been recovered from the Potomac River after an American Airlines regional jet with 64 people on board collided mid-air with a military helicopter last night in Washington, just five kilometres from the White House.
Video: Moment Passenger Jet Crashed Into Military Chopper In Washington DC
A jet from the US state of Kansas, carrying around 60 passengers, crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday.
Passenger Jet Collides With US Army Chopper Near Washington, Deaths Feared
Three US Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines regional jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a US official said on Wednesday.