Washington DC Plane Crash LIVE Updates: An American Airlines regional passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into Washington DC's Potomac River on Wednesday after colliding mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. A US Army official said the helicopter was carrying three soldiers and their status is currently unknown. Although there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time, the Washington Post reported that police had started to pull multiple bodies from the chilly waters. No survivors had been found so far, the newspaper reported.

According to a report by CBS, at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. American Airlines said on social media that it was "aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident." The airline said it would provide more information as it became available to the company.

Here are the Live updates of the American Airlines jet and helicopter collision in Washington DC: