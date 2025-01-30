Trump Blames "Diversity Policies" Under Obama, Biden After Chopper-Plane Crash

US President Donald Trump blamed diversity policies implemented during the Obama and Biden administrations for compromising air safety standards. This statement came after a devastating mid-air collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in no survivors.

Trump's remarks have ignited a heated debate about the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The President claimed that these initiatives prioritised policy over safety, stating, "I put safety first. Obama, Biden, and the Democrats put policy first." He further emphasised, "They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent".

The FAA's hiring practices have been under scrutiny, with some critics arguing that DEI programs can be discriminatory. However, supporters of these initiatives contend that they address historical and ongoing discrimination against underrepresented groups, including racial minorities.

Trump has specifically targeted former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, implying that he hired unqualified individuals with disabilities and psychological issues for air traffic control positions. Trump expressed his doubts about their competence, saying, "I don't think so." He also claimed that the FAA was "ran into the ground" by DEI hires after being deemed "too white".

In response to the crash, Trump is appointing Chris Rocheleau as the acting administrator of the FAA. The agency's hiring practices and safety standards will likely face intense scrutiny in the coming days.

It's worth noting that changes to the FAA's hiring practices were made during the Obama administration, which introduced a biographical test as part of the application process. This move aimed to increase diversity among air traffic controllers. However, some have criticised this approach, arguing that it prioritised diversity over competence.

