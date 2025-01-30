3 Soldiers On Board US Army BlackHawk Helicopter Involved In Collision

Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The official was citing initial information, which could change.

