3 Soldiers On Board US Army BlackHawk Helicopter Involved In Collision

The US Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

3 Soldiers On Board US Army BlackHawk Helicopter Involved In Collision
There were no senior officials in the helicopter
Washington:

Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The official was citing initial information, which could change.

US Plane Crash, US Plane Chopper Crash, Washington Plane Crash
