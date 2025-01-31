Traffic Control Radar Shows Moment When US Jet Collided With Chopper

A footage is going viral on social media platforms showing the air traffic control room screen, which appears to show the radar view of an American Airlines plane colliding with a US military helicopter on Wednesday.

The 49-second clip shows how the Army Black Hawk helicopter with three people on board - call sign PAT25 - crashed into the American Eagle Flight 5342, a small plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.

They collided over Washington before crashing into the Potomac River.

Authorities say they do not expect any survivors from the crash, which was caught on multiple cameras. Multi-agency operation is underway to recover 67 bodies from the river.

The American Airlines plane, which was flying to the US capital from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying athletes and coaches from the elite figure skating world, including former Russian world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 pm (ET) (0200 GMT) on Wednesday as the aircraft was making its final approach to Washington's Reagan National Airport.

According to reports, the plane pilot has been identified as Sam Lilley, a 28-year-old with six years experience at American Airlines, and who was engaged to be married.

Air Traffic Controller Audio Captures Moments Before Washington Plane Crash

An Air traffic control audio also recorded the moments before and after the passenger jet crashed with the US Army helicopter.

Audio from LiveATC.net, a respected source for in-flight recording, captured the final communications between the three crew members of the chopper before it collided with the CRJ700 Bombardier jet.

"PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," an air traffic controller said at 8:47 pm (ET) on Wednesday.

Seconds later, another aircraft called in to air traffic control, saying, "Tower, did you see that?" - apparently referring to the crash.

An air traffic controller then redirected planes heading to runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport to go around.

"Crash, crash, crash, this is an alert three," one of the air traffic controllers can be heard saying in the audio from around the time of the crash.

"I don't know if you caught earlier what happened, but there was a collision on the approach into 33. We're going to be shutting down operations for the indefinite future," another controller said.

"Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river," a third air traffic controller can be heard saying.

"It was probably out in the middle of the river," the controller said.

"I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone. I haven't seen anything since they hit the river. But it was a CRJ and a helicopter that hit," the controller added.

