'Don't Be Like This Father': Man faces Flak For Saving Luggage 'Before Kid' As Plane Catches Fire

After an American Airlines flight was forced to abort takeoff at the Denver airport, owing to a landing gear malfunction, video footage of passengers sliding down the emergency exit have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, a passenger can be seen prioritising his luggage over their child whilst evacuating the burning plane.

After a few passengers had already evacuated, the man sat on the slide with the luggage in one hand and the child clinging tightly to him. As he attempted to stand up after sliding down, the weight and momentum of the luggage resulted in him falling over. Fortunately, the man fell on his back and avoided serious injuries to the child.

However, as the video went viral, social media users reacted angrily at him for trying to fetch luggage in an emergency situation and jeopardising the lives of others.

"Please don't be like this father focus on your child instead of your luggage. You can't safely manage both, and it only leads to accidents, like the one that just happened putting others at risk too," said one user.

Meanwhile, another added: "If we are evacuating and someone starts getting a bag - I am throwing hands."

A third commented: "Don't they listen to the pre-flight safety instructions? In an emergency, you're told not to take personal baggage with you."

See the viral clip here:

Boeing plane catches fire

Flight AA3023, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft bound for Miami, was on the runway, ready to depart, when the fire was spotted.

The aircraft reported a possible landing gear incident while departing from the Denver airport around 2:45 pm (local time), said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), adding that the passengers were evacuated on the runway and transported to the terminal by bus.

All 173 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated, though one individual was transported to the hospital for further evaluation