Video: Moment Passenger Jet Crashed Into Military Chopper In Washington DC

A jet from the US state of Kansas, carrying around 60 passengers, crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport today. Eighteen bodies were pulled out of the river, reports claim. Rescue ops are underway while all flights at the airport have been grounded.

A video of the crash, which quickly went viral on social media, captured the moment the passenger jet collided with the military helicopter near the airport. US officials said that the collision occurred at approximately 9 PM local time (0200 GMT) Wednesday.

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6 pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update," the Reagan Airport said in a statement.

All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 jet, operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was on its final approach to Reagan National Airport when it collided midair with a US Army Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

"Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare. A plane, traveling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, KS carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter. My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families," said Kansas Senator Roger Marshall in a statement.

Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare. A plane, traveling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, KS carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter. My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each… — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 30, 2025

News agency AFP, citing the US Army, said that three soldiers were aboard the military helicopter.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation. Several fire trucks and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the area, with footage showing flashing lights converging near the airport and along the riverbank.

US officials said that the Bombardier CRJ700 has a seating capacity of up to 78 passengers, while the Black Hawk can carry as many as 15 individuals, including crew.

American Airlines, the parent company of PSA Airlines, issued a statement acknowledging the incident. "We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."