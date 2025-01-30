Passenger Plane Collides With Chopper Near Washington Airport, Rescue Ops On

An American Airlines regional passenger jet was involved in a mid-air collision on Wednesday night with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, officials said.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Reagan. A U.S. Army official confirmed that one of its helicopters was involved in the crash.

PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA. According to American Airlines' website, the jet can carry up to 65 passengers.

Police said multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport.

MPD is responding to an apparent air crash in the Potomac River. Multiple agencies are responding. Details to come. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 30, 2025

The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering more information on the incident.

There has not been a fatal U.S. passenger airplane accident since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have raised serious safety concerns.

American Airlines said on social media that it was "aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident."

American Airlines said it would provide more information as it became available to the company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)