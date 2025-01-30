18 Bodies Pulled From River After Jet, Chopper Collide 5 km From White House

At least 18 bodies have reportedly been recovered from the Potomac River after an American Airlines regional jet with 64 people on board collided mid-air with a military helicopter last night in Washington, just five kilometres from the White House.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story: Visuals showed the night sky lit up with what appeared like a massive firework as the plane and the helicopter came crashing down into the Potomac River in Washington. The American Eagle Flight 5342 was on its way from Kansas to Washington DC with 60 passengers and four crew members, the airline said. The Blackhawk helicopter was carrying three soldiers, but there was no senior official on board, said officials. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said the flight, operated by PSA airlines, collided with Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter while approaching the airport for landing around 9 pm local time (0200 GMT). American Airlines said in a statement, "Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts." Emergency staff swung into action with cops saying that multiple agencies were responding to the crash site. All flights were grounded at Ronald Reagan National Airport by the FAA. Fireboats joined the emergency operation in Potomac and dozens of fire trucks were seen heading towards the airport as the responders faced challenges due to darkness and freezing temperatures. Local media reports say cops have recovered at least 18 bodies from the Potomac River. President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on the "terrible accident" at the Washington airport. "May god bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," said a White House statement quoting Trump. Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, expressed "deep sorrow" in a video message before heading to Washington. "American Airline care team has been activated to assist our passengers and their families. We are cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board and its investigation," he said. American Airlines has issued a toll-free helpline number 800-679-8215 for those fearing their loved ones could be on the flight. It has those from outside the US to visit news.aa.com for contact details. Those in Canada, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands can dial the helpline number provided above.

