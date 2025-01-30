Several Members Of US Figure Skating Community Aboard Crashed Plane: Report

Rescue boats search Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into it.
Several members of the US figure skating community were aboard the passenger jet that crashed in Washington after colliding with a military helicopter, US media reported Thursday.
"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the Washington Post reported, quoting a statement from US Figure Skating.
