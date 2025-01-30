Advertisement

Several Members Of US Figure Skating Community Aboard Crashed Plane: Report

Several members of the US figure skating community were aboard the passenger jet that crashed in Washington.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Several Members Of US Figure Skating Community Aboard Crashed Plane: Report
Rescue boats search Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into it.

Several members of the US figure skating community were aboard the passenger jet that crashed in Washington after colliding with a military helicopter, US media reported Thursday.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the Washington Post reported, quoting a statement from US Figure Skating.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
American Airlines Crash, Plane Crash, Washington Plane Crash
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com