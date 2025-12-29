On Camera, Small Plane Crashes Into Sea In Brazil, Pilot Dies

A plane pulling an advertising banner crashed into the sea off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday afternoon, killing the pilot, local authorities said.

The pilot's body was sent to a medical examiner's office for identification, officials said.

Fire department rescue teams were working at the site using Jet Skis, inflatable boats, divers and aerial support. The search also includes sonar equipment to help locate possible additional victims and wreckage.

Security camera footage released by authorities shows the plane diving nose-first into the sea near the beach around 12:30 pm (1530 GMT).

Heartbreaking news from Rio yesterday... a Cessna 170 (PT-AGB) towing a banner crashed off Copacabana Beach, killing pilot Luiz Ricardo (only one aboard). Reports say it was his first banner-towing flight 😔 Low-level ops like this are tough... does this need more specialized… pic.twitter.com/4rsYgOduO5 — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) December 28, 2025

The Brazilian air force said that it opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. The aircraft was a Cessna 170A owned by an advertising company.

