Deadly US Airline Crashes Since 2001

An American Airlines regional passenger jet was involved in a mid-air collision on Wednesday night with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, officials said.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

These are the last 10 deadly airline crashes to occur in the US, according to data from the US National Transportation Board and the Flight Safety Foundation's Aviation Safety Network:

2009

A Colgan Air turboprop crashed on approach to landing in Buffalo, New York, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

2006

A Comair regional jet overran the runway when taking off from Lexington, Kentucky, and crashed, killing 49 of the 50 people on board.

2005

A Chalk's Ocean Airways turboprop crashed after takeoff from Miami, Florida, killing all 20 people on board.

2004

A Corporate Airlines turboprop crashed on approach to landing in Kirksville, Missouri, killing 13 of the 15 people on board.

2003

A US Airways Express turboprop crashed after takeoff from Charlotte, North Carolina, killing all 21 people on board.

November 2001

In November, an American Airlines jet crashed after departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

September 11, 2001

A hijacked American Airlines jet departed from Boston and crashed into the World Trade Center building in New York, killing all 92 people on board. Around 1,600 people also died on the ground.

A hijacked United Airlines jet that departed from Boston also crashed into the World Trade Center, killing all 65 people on board. About 900 people were killed on the ground.

A hijacked American Airlines jet that departed from Washington-Dulles International Airport crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on board. Around 125 people died on the ground.

A hijacked United Airlines jet that departed from Newark, New Jersey, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing all 44 people on board.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)