"NOT GOOD!!!": Trump Says Plane-Chopper Crash "Should Have Been Prevented"

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the crash between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington "should have been prevented."

"Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: "NOT GOOD!!!"

