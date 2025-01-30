Passenger Jet Collides With Army Chopper Near US Airport: What We Know So Far

PSA Airlines, an American regional airline passenger jet collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, near Reagan Washington Airport. The jet crashed into the Potomac River, which borders the airport.

On Wednesday night, at 8:53 pm (local time), the Washington DC Police Department received multiple calls for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River. PSA was operating American Eagle flight 5342, from Wichita, Kansas to Washington Reagan National Airport. 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft, confirmed American Airlines. The helicopter, a Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60, had three soldiers aboard, reported news agency AFP, citing the US Army. Local media reports say cops have recovered at least 18 bodies from the Potomac River. However, Ted Cruz, US Senator for Texas last said, "Currently, there is a lack of clarity on the number of passengers injured, authorities fear deaths. "While we don't yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities." DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River. There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time, the Police said. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)will investigate with the latter leading it. US President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on the 'terrible' accident at Reagan National Airport. In a statement, the President said he is monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise. American Airlines has released its toll-free number 800-679-8215 for families of people on board Flight 5342 to call the organisation and check on their loved ones. Those calling from outside the US can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.

