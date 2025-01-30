Passenger Jet Collides With Army Chopper Near US Airport: What We Know So Far

A helicopter assists with search and rescue operations over the Potomac River.
PSA Airlines, an American regional airline passenger jet collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night, near Reagan Washington Airport. The jet crashed into the Potomac River, which borders the airport.
- On Wednesday night, at 8:53 pm (local time), the Washington DC Police Department received multiple calls for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River.
- PSA was operating American Eagle flight 5342, from Wichita, Kansas to Washington Reagan National Airport. 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft, confirmed American Airlines.
- The helicopter, a Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60, had three soldiers aboard, reported news agency AFP, citing the US Army.
- Local media reports say cops have recovered at least 18 bodies from the Potomac River. However, Ted Cruz, US Senator for Texas last said, "Currently, there is a lack of clarity on the number of passengers injured, authorities fear deaths. "While we don't yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities."
- DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River. There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time, the Police said.
- The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.
- The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)will investigate with the latter leading it.
- US President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on the 'terrible' accident at Reagan National Airport. In a statement, the President said he is monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.
- American Airlines has released its toll-free number 800-679-8215 for families of people on board Flight 5342 to call the organisation and check on their loved ones.
- Those calling from outside the US can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.