Air India Plane Crash: High-Level Committee Set Up By Government To Meet Tomorrow

The first meeting of the high-level multi-disciplinary committee set up by the government to look into the Ahmedabad plane crash will be held on Monday here, sources said.

The panel, chaired by the home secretary, is expected to submit its report in three months.

The committee will have its first meeting on Monday afternoon, the sources said.

The committee is expected to focus on "formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future".

A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is looking into the technical aspects of the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said while the AAIB investigation will handle the technical aspects, the high-level committee will provide a holistic, policy-oriented roadmap for future safeguards.

The black box of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane that crashed on Thursday was recovered from the site on Friday evening.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.

