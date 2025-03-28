Myanmar Earthquake LIVE Updates: A powerful earthquake rattled Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, trapping dozens of workers in a collapsed under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok where a state of emergency was declared.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

In the Thai capital, a 30-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping 43 workers, police and medics said. The massive building intended for government offices was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds, footage shared on social media showed.

Follow Live Updates Here: