'<i>Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam</i>, We Mean It': India Responds Swiftly To Myanmar Quake

India on Saturday underscored its swift response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, reaffirming its commitment to being the "first responder," highlighting the meaning of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family).

In a special briefing on Operation Brahma by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed all possible support from India to earthquake-hit Myanmar, adding that India has always been the first responder in such situations.

"A massive earthquake struck Myanmar yesterday around afternoon time. We all are aware of the kind of destruction that it has left. Massive loss of life and property has been reported. Soon after the tragedy struck Myanmar, our Prime Minister conveyed his concerns and expressed that India was ready to provide all possible support to the people of Myanmar and the government of Myanmar in this hour of crisis," he said.

RandhirJaiswal added that when India says 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India also means it. "When we say the world is one family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we also want to mean it. We want to prove that by action and therefore, you know, we are very humbled when we have this opportunity to respond to a crisis such as what has happened in Myanmar and extend our support to people," he said.

He also informed that there have been no casualties among Indian nationals in Myanmar.

Notably, the Indian Air Force has launched Operation Brahma, sending a massive 15 tons of relief material, including tents, sleeping bags, and medical supplies, to earthquake-hit Myanmar following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

"Brahma, as you know, is a God of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand to the government of Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in the wake of the devastation, this particular name of the operation has a special resonance, a special meaning," RandhirJaiswal explained.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar, conveying his deepest condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Myanmar.

"Today, Prime Minister spoke to Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. He conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the government of India for the loss of precious lives. He also conveyed that we stand in solidarity with the government and people of Myanmar. We would do our best to provide relief, rescue, and whatever assistance is required to deal with this calamity. In the early hours of today, we launched Operation Brahma," he said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that five aircraft would be deployed to transport essential supplies, search and rescue teams, and a field hospital. The first aircraft took off from Hindon Air Force Base at 3 am and reached Yangon by 8 am IST, with the Indian ambassador handing over the relief material to the Chief Minister of Yangon.

"One aircraft took off this morning and then two more aircraft will take off carrying search and rescue teams and other essential supplies. And then two more aircraft will take off in the evening when the field hospital is airlifted, taking the number of aircraft to five for the time being...," said Randhir Jaiswal.

Randhir Jaiswal added that 15 tonnes of relief material was dispatched to Yangon earlier in the day.

"The first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material took off at around 3 am this morning from Hindan Air Force Base. It reached Yangon at around 8 am local time. Our ambassador was there to receive the relief material, and thereafter, he handed it over to the Chief Minister of Yangon. And from there, these 15 tonnes of relief material have been sent out to those parts of the country which need help," he said.

A contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel is also being sent to Myanmar for relief and rescue work.

"These 15 tonnes of material comprise Tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulin, sleeping bags, gen sets, solar lamps, food packets, kitchen sets, etc. Also essential medicines. Thereafter, 2 aircraft with search and rescue personnel and equipment along with canines are prepared. One of them have left, I understand, and the other one is in the process of leaving for Naypyidaw. But in short, there are 80 NDRF search and rescue team personnel specialists along with equipment, relief material, and a canine squad is also part of this team," he said.

Jaiswal said that the aid is being sent to Naypyidaw and will be taken to Mandalay, which was most affected by the earthquake.

"Obviously, there are gensets, hygiene kits, food packets, essential medicines, and kitchen sets, which form part of the second tranche of relief material that is being sent to Naypyidaw. They are expected to reach Naypyidaw later this evening, and thereafter, they'll be taken from there with the help of the local government to Mandalay. That area which has seen the maximum devastation," he said.

As per Jaiswal, the third tranche of support will depart later from Agra and go to Naypyidaw. The aid comprises of field hospital, which will be taken to Mandalay.

"A 3rd tranche of support that we are providing comprises a field hospital. There are around 118 specialists, including doctors and medics. This team is getting ready and will be leaving from Agra later this evening. We'll be landing in Naypyidaw. And from Naypyidaw, they will also be taken to the Mandalay area in coordination with the support of the government of Myanmar," he said.

Jaiswal added that the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, is currently in Naypyidaw, coordinating with the local authorities.

"Our ambassador is presently in Naypyidaw, and a team from the embassy in Yangon is in Naypyidaw to coordinate. All that is required for forward movement of a personnel who are travelling from India," he said.

Jaiswal said that two of the four naval ships with HADR assistance have already left, and the other two will leave shortly.

"I also want to let you know that four naval ships with HADR assistance- two from Port Blair and two from Vishakhapatnam- are getting ready. Two of them have already moved, and the other two will be moving either today in the evening or tomorrow shortly. The Indian Navy is in touch with their Myanmarese counterparts from the Myanmar navy for a smooth landing and smooth carryout of this operation. Our ambassador is presently in Naypyidaw. He's in touch with the Myanmar authorities regarding the exact other requirements. Do they need any food support, any food grain support, etc.?" he said.

Jaiswal further said that Thakur is in talks with the Myanmar government about whether they need any long-term assistance, especially in Mandalay.

"He'll be discussing whether what sort of long term support would be required because we understand that in the Mandalay area where the devastation caused by the earthquake is maximum, a lot of bridges, there has been a lot of damage to physical infrastructure, so there I'm sure a lot of support would be required," Jaiswal said.

India has a history of being the first responder in times of crisis, having launched a similar Operation Dosti when Cyclone Yagi struck Myanmar. The country is committed to providing humanitarian assistance not just to Myanmar but also to other affected countries.

"Over the last several years, India has been the first responder. We talked about Operation Dosti when Cyclone Yagi struck Myanmar that time. India had launched an operation. We provided relief material and humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar, not just to people in Myanmar but also to people in several other countries that were impacted. It is part of our Policy to be the first responder," he said.

PM Modi will visit Bangkok, Thailand, from April 3-4 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. Jaiswal said, "PM Modi's visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka stands."

According to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the March 2025 quake was the most powerful to strike Myanmar in over a century. Yesterday's quake has killed at least 1,000 people in Myanmar, with the USGS estimating that the death toll could top 10,000, as per CNN.

