Over 700 Killed In Devastating Earthquake In Myanmar, Thailand: 10 Points

A massive earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of neighbouring Thailand, leaving a trail of destruction and a mounting death count. As of Saturday, the death count in Myanmar and Thailand is over 700 with 1,670 injured.

Here are 10 points on this big story: The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at 12:50 pm (0650 GMT) on Friday at a shallow depth of 10 km. Minutes later, a 6.7-magnitude aftershock and a series of smaller tremors followed. The quake was felt across the region, shaking buildings from India to the west and China to the east, as well as Cambodia and Laos. Myanmar's military junta said in a statement this morning that the death count has reached 694. Myanmar's ongoing civil war, sparked by the military's seizure of power, has severely weakened emergency services, leaving them ill-equipped to handle a disaster of this magnitude. In neighboring Thailand, the earthquake led to the deaths of 10 people, primarily due to the collapse of a high-rise under construction near Bangkok's Chatuchak market. Up to 100 workers are feared trapped in the rubble. In Myanmar's Mandalay, buildings collapsed into piles of rubble and twisted metal, with residents and emergency workers scrambling to rescue those trapped beneath the debris. The Ava Bridge, a nearly 100-year-old structure spanning the Irrawaddy River from Sagaing, collapsed into the water. The destruction in Myanmar prompted a rare appeal for international aid from its isolated military regime. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing requested assistance from "any country, any organisation." India was among the first to offer aid, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern and readiness to assist. "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," PM Modi said in a statement on Friday. The Indian Air Force dispatched 15 tonnes of relief supplies, including tents, blankets, water purifiers, and essential medicines, from its Hindon air base to assist Myanmar. The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, held an emergency meeting to assess the eartquake's impact. The Indian embassy in Thailand reported no casualties among Indian nationals but advised vigilance. The European Union and the United States also pledged support. US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington had been in contact with Myanmar authorities. "It's a real bad one, and we will be helping," he told reporters.

