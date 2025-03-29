Video: Doctors Deliver Baby On Bangkok Street Minutes Amid Earthquake Horror

Doctors in Bangkok delivered a baby on the street outside the Police General Hospital during the massive earthquake in Thailand. The woman was in surgery when the tremors hit on Friday, and doctors were forced to evacuate the hospital. The patient was carried out of the hospital by medical teams and, surrounded by healthcare staff, gave birth to a baby boy, said Police Colonel Sirikul Srisanga, the hospital's spokesperson.

Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media, showing the woman lying on a stretcher as hospital staff assisted with her delivery in the open air. In the footage, numerous stretchers of other hospital patients can also be seen shifted into the courtyards, where doctors continued their treatment.

According to the Thai Enquirer, the woman was in the middle of surgery when the earthquake occurred. "While closing the abdominal wall, an earthquake occurred. The surgical team decided to stabilize the patient and evacuate them to a safer location," Police Lieutenant Colonel Jiramrit said.

"Upon reassessment, it was determined that the patient required immediate abdominal closure to prevent the risk of intestinal herniation and potential exposure of bowel loops to external air. Given the urgency, the surgical team proceeded with the final closure of the abdominal wall in a sterile environment outside the operating room, completing the procedure within 10 minutes," he added.

The surgeon added that the patient and the baby are now in stable condition and are recovering in a hospital room.

The measure was taken as the hospital did not have a specific earthquake response plan, and it followed Fire Evacuation Plan 3, which prioritizes patient safety.

Patients were relocated to three designated areas, while civil engineers assessed the buildings for structural integrity.

Myanmar Earthquake

Two powerful earthquakes-measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude-struck Myanmar at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time on Friday. The tremors were in several areas in Thailand, causing buildings to sway, swimming pools to overflow.

The deaths from a powerful earthquake in Myanmar jumped to more than 1,000 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country's second-largest city.

In Thailand, Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured, and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital's popular Chatuchak market.