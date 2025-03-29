India Sends 15 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

India is sending around 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and an aftershock of 6.8 magnitude struck the country on Friday afternoon and caused massive damage and claimed over 150 lives. The relief material is being sent to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft from Hindon Air Force Station.

The relief material includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, including Paracetamol, antibiotics, canula, syringes, gloves, cotton bandages, and urine bags.

Earlier on Friday, after the earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a helping hand and said the country stands ready to offer all assistance. The tremors were felt in several Indian cities, including Kolkata and Imphal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed concern and prayed for the safety and well-being of all.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he wrote.

Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Thailand

The earthquake epicentre was 16km northwest of the city of Sagaing, and at a depth of 10km, the United States Geological Survey said. Flattened buildings, broken bridges and cracked roads were seen across Myanmar.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said 144 people had been killed, with 732 confirmed injured, but warned the toll was "likely to rise".

"I would like to invite any country, any organisation, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you," he said in a televised speech, after visiting a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw.

He urged massive relief efforts in the wake of the disaster and said he had "opened all ways for foreign aid".

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction hundreds of kilometres away in Bangkok turned into rubble within seconds as a powerful earthquake rocked Thailand.

"We see several dead bodies under the rubble. We will take time to bring the bodies out to avoid any further collapses," Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Eight deaths have been confirmed so far in Thailand. However, Charnvirakul believes that with 90-100 people unaccounted for, the toll is expected to rise.

Emergency In Myanmar, Bangkok

Myanmar declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions after the quake. Hundreds of casualties arrived at a major hospital in Naypyidaw, where the emergency department entrance had collapsed on a car.

An emergency zone was declared in Bangkok, where some metro and light rail services were suspended.