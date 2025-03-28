"India Ready To Offer Assistance": PM Modi On Myanmar, Thailand Earthquake

India stands ready to offer all assistance to Myanmar and Thailand, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a powerful earthquake left dozens dead and buildings collapsed in the two East Asian countries earlier in the day. The tremors were felt in several Indian cities as well, including Kolkata and Imphal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said that India is ready to offer all possible assistance.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he wrote.

Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2025

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and an aftershock of 6.8, hit central Myanmar at 12.50pm (local time) Friday. The epicentre was 16km northwest of the city of Sagaing, and at a depth of 10km, the United States Geological Survey said. There are reports of casualties, but no tsunami warning has been issued.

A viral video shows an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok's Chatuchak neighbourhood collapsing. According to reports, 43 workers are trapped amid the debris.