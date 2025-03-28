7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar, Strong Tremors Felt In Bangkok

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and an aftershock of 6.8 magnitude, struck central Myanmar at 12.50pm (local time) Friday. The epicentre was 16km northwest of the city of Sagaing, and at a depth of 10km, the United States Geological Survey said. There are no reports of casualties so far.

Tremors were felt as far away as northern Thailand, where some metro and rail services were suspended in capital Bangkok, and in China's Yunnan province, according to Beijing's quake agency.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is holding an "urgent meeting" to review the situation, while the China Earthquake Networks Center said the jolt in Yunan measured a powerful magnitude 7.9.

Terrifying videos circulating on X showed buildings shaking in Bangkok and other cities, with people running onto the streets in panic. "I heard it... I was sleeping in the house and then I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of popular tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP.

One particularly horrifying video showed water from an infinity pool falling over the edge.

Another showed the water in a small pool in a private residence splashing violently, creating what looked like mini-tsunamis.

Big earthquake in Bangkok. Whole building was shaking for 3 min or so pic.twitter.com/ztizXSoGl1 — On The Rug (@On_the_Rug) March 28, 2025

And yet another showed what appeared to be a second skyscraper collapsing entirely; a massive plume of smoke and debris was caught on camera by locals.

Breaking: Video shows the moment a skyscraper under construction collapsed due to earthquake in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/OIdxc4epKf — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 28, 2025

The impact on affected regions in Myanmar is uncertain at this time.

There are some reports on X of the old Sagaing Bridge having collapsed.

A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7 on Richter scale, struck with its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar. This significant seismic event resulted in damage, including the collapse of sections of the old Sagaing Bridge.



pic & video crd#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/nhVUbLNJiW — Lim in Black & Blue Safe Zones 🖤💙 (Rest) (@jefflovelim) March 28, 2025

Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or more struck between 1930 and 1956 near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the country.

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake, in the ancient capital Bagan in central Myanmar, killed three people in 2016, also toppling spires and crumbling temple walls at the tourist destination.

The impoverished nation has a strained medical system, especially in its rural states.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.