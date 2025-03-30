Bangkok Ground Report: Rubble Mountain, 50 Trapped And A Race Against Time

Robots, heavy machinery, and rescue personnel continue to search for workers trapped under the rubble of a 30-storey collapsed building in Bangkok, around 40 hours after a series of earthquakes left a trail of destruction in Myanmar and Thailand.

At least 50 people are likely trapped under the four-storey-high pile of rubble of the skyscraper. Bangkok's Chatu Chak market, a major tourist attraction, remains the worst-hit part of the city, with around 500-600 buildings being inspected for damages after the earthquake.

Experts claim that only 10 per cent of Bangkok's buildings are earthquake-proof and hotels have issued notices to guests about areas under inspection and the possibility of evacuation if issues are found.

US special forces are assisting the Bangkok rescue operations. Scientists have sent robots for 3D mapping and special cameras to track those trapped under the rubble. Drones are also flying round-the-clock over impacted areas to monitor the situation.

Deepak, an Indian citizen living in Bangkok for 7-8 years, said his head started spinning when the tremors began. It went on for around 50 seconds, buildings shook violently and water splashed out of rooftop pools, he described.

A day after hundreds camped in a park, the rest of the city is now slowly moving towards normalcy. About 90 per cent of the train routes are now working and just two lines are yet to become operational. Malls too have started functioning.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the central Myanmar city of Mandalay early Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by several aftershocks, including one that was of 6.7 magnitude. Strong tremors travelled as far as Thailand and left 17 dead.

Authorities have cautioned that aftershocks might continue over the next two weeks.