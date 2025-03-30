Terrifying Video Of High-Rise Pool Captures Moment Earthquake Hit Thailand

Water violently surged in a rooftop infinity pool at a Bangkok hotel as tremors from Myanmar's powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the region on Friday. A now-viral video captured the terrifying moment when the calm swimming pool turned into a turbulent disaster.

The footage showed a man lounging by the poolside while a couple floated on inflatable loungers in the water. As the earthquake struck, the water began to ripple. Within seconds, massive waves formed, violently sloshing over the pool's edges.

The man on the deck urgently gestured for the couple to get out, making the couple abandon their floaties and quickly swim toward the pool's edge. The woman reached first, pulling herself out as water continued to crash against the deck. The man followed. Within moments, the surging waves drenched the entire area, flooding the lounge chairs and sending torrents of water cascading off the rooftop and onto the streets below.

The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok—its rooftop infinity pool matches the luxurious cityscape setting in the image, with reports of water spilling during the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025, centered in Myanmar but felt strongly in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/QXE9dQnZsW — MASBUNG (@xxxaryadi) March 29, 2025

Similar scenes were seen across Thailand and Myanmar, where rooftop pools in high-rise buildings turned into waterfalls. The force of the quake sent entire pools' worth of water pouring down skyscrapers, drenching roads and catching pedestrians off guard. Some people were even swept off their feet as sudden waves crashed onto the streets.

The earthquake, the most powerful to hit Myanmar in over a century, struck at 12:50 pm local time. The 7.7-magnitude quake had its epicenter in central Myanmar, with tremors felt as far as Thailand, China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. A massive 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed.

At least 1,644 people are confirmed dead, and over 3,400 injured, with the numbers expected to rise. Buildings have collapsed, roads have split open, and thousands are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Emergency teams are struggling to reach affected areas, with communication lines severed and infrastructure severely damaged.

While Myanmar bore the brunt of the devastation, Thailand also suffered significant damage. In Bangkok, at least 10 people have been reported dead, with dozens injured and many missing.