2025 Saw Downfall Of Myanmar's Four Families In International Fraud Crackdown

Chinese authorities have exposed and dismantled major scam operations along Myanmar's border, arresting key members of the powerful “four families” of Kokang. The Bais, Lius, Weis, and Mings ran casinos, telecom fraud networks, and other illicit enterprises. They now face charges of fraud, murder, extortion, drug trafficking, and kidnapping.

Chinese authorities, questioning suspects now in custody, revealed that the operations involved iron cages for punishment, severed fingers, human trafficking, and even human sacrifice, CNN reported.

Laukkaing, in Myanmar's Kokang region, has long been a centre for illegal activities, including drug production, gambling, and telecom scams. Analysts estimate the global scam industry in Southeast Asia is worth $50-70 billion, with at least $10 billion lost to US victims in 2025.

Prosecutors said Chen Dawei, heir to the Wei family, killed a random man to show loyalty to a business partner.

During police questioning, Chen asked, “Should I have had any feelings?” The officer replied, “Wasn't that a living person, a real human being?” Chen answered, “I felt nothing.”

Investigations described more abuses.

A survivor told CCTV News, “In the dark room, seven or eight people beat me together. They used PVC pipes and clubs, pulled out my fingernails with pliers, and chopped off two of my fingers with a kitchen knife.”

Another survivor said they were “captured and sold” after being lured to the border. Dozens of women were reportedly forced into prostitution, with their documents and phones taken.

China started a crackdown in 2023 after cross-border crimes threatened citizens and regional stability. At least 65 members of the Kokang crime families were arrested and sent to China. In 2025, 11 members of the Ming family were sentenced to death for fraud, murder, and other crimes. Five members of the Bai family got death sentences, and 21 others went to prison. Members of the Wei and Liu families face charges of fraud, extortion, and kidnapping, as per the BBC.

Since 2023, China has returned over 57,000 Chinese suspected of fraud from Myanmar. Authorities released a list of 100 wanted fugitives linked to scams, offering rewards for information. Operations also spread to Myawaddy. In January 2025, actor Wang Xiang was kidnapped in Bangkok and taken to a scam centre, leading China and Thailand to act.

About 7,000 people were freed from these centres, and some were destroyed. Chinese nationals linked to major operations, including She Zhijiang, were extradited from Thailand.

Criminal networks reportedly still operate and are growing internationally. China says it is enforcing the law while keeping stability in Myanmar and protecting strategic assets like the China-Myanmar pipeline.