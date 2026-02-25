Tables Stacked With Cash As Chinese Boss Hands Out Rs 237 Crore Bonus, Staff Free To Keep What They Count

A Chinese company has gone viral after turning its annual gala into a cash giveaway spectacle, allowing employees to grab as many 100-yuan notes as they could within a limited time. The unusual bonus distribution, with tables stacked high with currency notes, sparked widespread envy online. According to the South China Morning Post, crane manufacturing firm Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. distributed a total of 180 million yuan (around Rs 237 crore) in year-end bonuses. During its February 13 annual gala, more than 60 million yuan (approximately Rs 79 crore) was handed out in cash on the spot. The grand event featured 800 banquet tables and was attended by nearly 7,000 people.

In a dramatic twist, employees invited on stage were allowed to count the cash themselves, and whatever amount they managed to tally within the allotted time was theirs to keep. Videos circulating on social media showed workers hurriedly counting stacks of notes laid out on long tables, while others struggled to carry armfuls of bundled cash off the stage.

Chairman Cui Peijun added to the celebratory mood with spontaneous announcements. Questioning why appliances were being given away, he reportedly told the finance team on stage, “Why are we giving out washing machines? Have gold prices gone up?” He noted that in previous years, the company had gifted necklaces and rings before deciding to bring out more cash and award everyone an additional 20,000 yuan (about $2,800).

Including bonuses distributed through online transfers, the company's total year-end payout exceeded 180 million yuan, amounting to roughly 70% of its 2025 profits of 270 million yuan.

Henan Kuangshan Crane, which operates in more than 130 countries, is a leading manufacturer and service provider of cranes and material-handling equipment. Cui Peijun owns approximately 98.88% of the company's shares.

Notably, the firm has a history of generous payouts. In 2024, after posting a net profit of 260 million yuan (around $38 million), it distributed 170 million yuan among employees. On International Women's Day, it also awarded nearly 1.6 million yuan in bonuses to 2,000 female staff members.

Cui Peijun's generosity has earned him the nickname "the boss who loves giving out money the most" on Chinese social media. Responding to the praise, he said the gesture was less about generosity and more about easing the pressures young workers face. "It's not that I love giving out money. Young people today carry car loans and mortgages; any relief we can offer makes a difference."

Social media users in China were all praise for the company and its leadership. One user wrote, "Isn't this more effective than advertising? Treat employees well, and they will work harder, with quality guaranteed. A boss like this deserves to be named a national model worker."

A second said, "This is the real god of wealth in the human world. We hope there will be more companies and entrepreneurs like this." "This is truly someone else's dream, boss. With a year-end bonus like that, who would not want to work there?" a third added.