Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

India Sending Relief Material To Quake-Hit Myanmar

Myanmar Earthquake: The C130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force will shortly take off for Myanmar from the Hindon air force station, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
India Sending Relief Material To Quake-Hit Myanmar
A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday.
New Delhi:

 India will send around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit Myanmar on Saturday, sources said.

The C130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force will shortly take off for Myanmar from the Hindon air force station, they said.

The relief materials being sent include tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, the sources said.

A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery. At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, where photos and videos from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage. At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Myanmar Earthquake, Earthquake
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now