Video: How Nurses Shielded Babies When Myanmar Quake Shook China

At least 1,644 people have died, and more than 3,400 have been injured after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday. The quake's tremors were felt across several neighbouring countries, including Thailand, China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Amid the devastation, CCTV footage from a hospital in China's Yunnan shows two maternity ward nurses risking their lives to protect newborns as the earthquake violently shook the facility.

The video, now widely shared on social media, shows a ward filled with cradles carrying infants when the tremors began. The violent shaking caused the wheeled beds to roll uncontrollably across the room. One nurse, seated on the floor cradling a baby, instinctively grabbed a bassinet to stop it from being flung away. The second nurse, standing nearby, quickly moved to steady two cribs swaying under the impact.

As the quake intensified, a water filter shook violently, spilling water all over the floor. The nurses struggled to maintain their balance on the wet floor while making sure the infants remained unharmed. The first nurse, dragged across the floor by the force of the tremors, clutched the infant tightly while using her other arm to stop the cradles from crashing into each other.

Ａtouching moment during the tragedy:

The earthquake in Myanmar was felt in Ruili, Yunnan, China, where two nurses at Jingcheng Hospital's maternity center were seen shielding infants: pic.twitter.com/xDNqPAb9tt — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) March 28, 2025

The incident has moved the internet.

An X user commented, "In moments of crisis, their instinct to protect the most vulnerable is truly moving."

In moments of crisis, their instinct to protect the most vulnerable is truly moving. — Asif khan (@_asif) March 29, 2025

Another wrote, "Both truly frightening and beautiful at same time! These nurses are heroes!"

Both truly frightening and beautiful at same time! These nurses are heroes! My heart goes out to the affected people in Myanmar, Thailand and all places that suffered under the quake. ???????? — J. D. 13 (@JDoghouse43) March 29, 2025

"This is so touching. We can see humanity and compassion everywhere around the world," a comment read.

This is so touching. We can see humanity and compassion everywhere around the world. People are evil but many are good humans also. — Khao Maa Kasam (@khaomaakekasam) March 29, 2025

The earthquake struck at 12:50 pm (local time) northwest of Sagaing, central Myanmar. Buildings collapsed, roads cracked open, and thousands of people were left trapped in the rubble. In neighbouring Thailand, emergency teams are racing to rescue workers trapped in a collapsed structure in Bangkok.

India has responded swiftly to the calamity. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a special briefing on Operation Brahma, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible support to Myanmar. India has deployed humanitarian aid, medical teams, and relief supplies to the affected areas.