Fresh questions have emerged over the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after a team of forensic experts claimed that evidence from his autopsy points to murder, not suicide. The New York City medical examiner's office, meanwhile, has refused to change its 2019 ruling that Epstein died by suicide and said it “stands by its determination”.

The new findings were presented in London on Monday by Michael Freeman, a forensic medicine expert, along with Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist from Sweden's Umea University, and cognitive neuroscientist Itiel Dror.

The team said it had reviewed Epstein's complete autopsy file and studied photographs of his body to reconstruct his injuries. According to the experts, the injuries did not match what they would expect in a hanging.

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They also said there were no other bruises or injuries on his body, describing it as “pretty much pristine. “The ligature marks are most consistent with homicidal strangulation from behind, most likely using a narrow knotted fabric ligature,” the team said in its presentation.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told CNN on Monday that it “stands by its determination” that Epstein died by suicide and that the manner of death was hanging.

The new report has also prompted Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, to demand a full-scale murder investigation. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Mark said the findings should lead authorities to reopen the case.

"They should open up a full-scale murder investigation, which was never done," he said. "We now know he was murdered. We now know he could not have committed suicide." Mark said he first learnt about the findings on Monday night. After going through the report, he said he found the conclusions "absolutely" convincing.

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Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. He was awaiting trial on charges of running a sex trafficking network involving underage girls.

Epstein had been placed on suicide watch in the weeks before his death but was taken off it on July 24, 2019. According to a psychologist's report, he had also told a psychologist on that day, "I have no interest in killing myself".

His death has raised questions because of the security lapses at the prison. A 2023 report by the US Justice Department's Inspector General said the cameras that had been placed near his cell to record footage on the night of his death had been facing long-standing technical problems.