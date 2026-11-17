A fox was rescued after it wandered onto the tracks of the Victoria line near Finsbury Park in north London. The incident took place on Saturday evening, when a member of the public entered the railway tracks, apparently trying to help the animal, according to BBC.

Transport for London (TFL) said that power was switched off after the incident was reported. The British Transport Police was also called to the station.

According to TFL, the fox was lured into a train driver's cab and was later freed. The animal was rescued after being spotted on the tracks.

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Following the incident, TFL warned passengers never to enter railway tracks, even if they spot an animal that needs help.

The transport authority advised people to inform station staff or use a help point if they see an animal on the tracks. It stressed that passengers should seek assistance instead of entering the railway area themselves.

The incident ended with the fox being rescued, while TFL reminded passengers to follow safety rules and report such situations to railway staff.