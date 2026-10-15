Train Hits 3-Foot-Long Iron Bar Placed On Gujarat Tracks, Case Filed

A major tragedy was averted on Thursday in Gujarat, after an iron bar intentionally left on the tracks collided with an oncoming passenger train.

The severe lapse in rail safety was reported from the Lalpur taluka of the Jamnagar district, posing a direct threat to passengers who were travelling by the train. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated.

The incident has also caused heavy damage to the train locomotive.

The disruption happened along the railway line connecting the Lalpur and Gopjam stations. A heavy metallic object, measuring approximately three feet in length, was placed directly over the rails by some unidentified individuals.

Meanwhile, the 59205 Kanalas-Porbandar express was travelling in the stretch when it hit the obstruction, resulting in heavy damage to the engine mechanism before the situation could be brought under control.

Upon receiving inputs about the incident, police officials and railway officials rushed to the scene to assess the damage and secure the tracks.

The quick response of the operational and train crew helped avert a potentially major tragedy along the busy rural line, officials said.

A complaint was lodged at the Lalpur police station by Rajeshbhai Ramkhiladibhai Meena, a railway employee stationed at the Lalpur Railway Colony. Based on his testimony, police registered a case against an unknown person under the relevant legal provisions.

Officials highlighted that placing heavy obstruction on active lines represents a grave danger to train operations and risks catastrophic derailments.

The ongoing investigation is being headed by incharge Police Inspector AG Jadeja of the Lalpur police station. Investigating officers are actively working to determine who placed the iron fragment and under what circumstances the object was brought onto the tracks.

Cops are evaluating all possibilities, including deliberate sabotage aimed at endangering passenger lives or public infrastructure.