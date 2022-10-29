Twitter Users May Be Able To Choose Version Of The App They Want

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council. (File)

Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets, Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he said.

Good point.



Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating.



The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

"The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback," he added.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)