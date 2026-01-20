Advertisement
40 minutes ago

Davos Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's third visit to Davos as president comes as US allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland.

The annual meeting of The World Economic Forum attracts corporate executives, academics, philanthropists and media to the Swiss Alps town of Davos for dialogue, debate and deal-making.

Beginning Tuesday, 850 CEOs and chairs of the world's top companies are expected to be among 3,000 participants from 130 countries in the Alpine resort through Friday.

Jan 20, 2026 19:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Europe's Ursula von der Leyen Vows "Unflinching" Response To Donald Trump, Calls Tariffs A "Mistake"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed an "unflinching" response to US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland.

Jan 20, 2026 19:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

7 Indian CEOs Invited To Trump's Reception At World Economic Forum In Davos

The world's political and business elite are gathering in the Swiss Alps this week amid deepening global uncertainty, and few appearances are being watched more closely than that of Trump, who is set to return to the WEF for the first time in 6 years

Jan 20, 2026 19:52 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

"Mother of All Deals": At Davos, EU Chief Says India Trade Pact Soon

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday signalled that negotiations between India and the European Union are approaching a significant phase.

Jan 20, 2026 19:44 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Davos Live Updates: Macron Denounces US Competition To 'Subordinate Europe'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday sharply criticised the United States' trade practices, saying Washington's tariff threats "openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe" and are being used as leverage against territorial sovereignty, in a subtle reference to US President Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Greenland.

During his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Macron highlighted rising global instability and imbalances across security, defence, and economic domains.

"It is clear that we are moving into a time of instability and imbalances, both from a security, defence, and economic point of view," he said.

(ANI)

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Davos, World Economic Forum 2026
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com