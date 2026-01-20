Davos Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's third visit to Davos as president comes as US allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland.
The annual meeting of The World Economic Forum attracts corporate executives, academics, philanthropists and media to the Swiss Alps town of Davos for dialogue, debate and deal-making.
Beginning Tuesday, 850 CEOs and chairs of the world's top companies are expected to be among 3,000 participants from 130 countries in the Alpine resort through Friday.
Europe's Ursula von der Leyen Vows "Unflinching" Response To Donald Trump, Calls Tariffs A "Mistake"
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed an "unflinching" response to US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland.
7 Indian CEOs Invited To Trump's Reception At World Economic Forum In Davos
The world's political and business elite are gathering in the Swiss Alps this week amid deepening global uncertainty, and few appearances are being watched more closely than that of Trump, who is set to return to the WEF for the first time in 6 years
"Mother of All Deals": At Davos, EU Chief Says India Trade Pact Soon
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday signalled that negotiations between India and the European Union are approaching a significant phase.
Davos Live Updates: Macron Denounces US Competition To 'Subordinate Europe'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday sharply criticised the United States' trade practices, saying Washington's tariff threats "openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe" and are being used as leverage against territorial sovereignty, in a subtle reference to US President Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Greenland.
During his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Macron highlighted rising global instability and imbalances across security, defence, and economic domains.
"It is clear that we are moving into a time of instability and imbalances, both from a security, defence, and economic point of view," he said.
