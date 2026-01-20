Davos Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's third visit to Davos as president comes as US allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland.

The annual meeting of The World Economic Forum attracts corporate executives, academics, philanthropists and media to the Swiss Alps town of Davos for dialogue, debate and deal-making.

Beginning Tuesday, 850 CEOs and chairs of the world's top companies are expected to be among 3,000 participants from 130 countries in the Alpine resort through Friday.