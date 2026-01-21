"Tear Each Other Apart": How Russia Is Profiting From Trump's Greenland Chaos

Greenland is dominating the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and this is what Russia is aiming for since Ukraine is a higher priority for Moscow than the semi-autonomous territory.

Where The Russians Stand Regarding Greenland

While Russia has denied any intentions to seize the Arctic territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that US President Trump would "go down in history" if he takes over the island.

"There are international experts who believe that by resolving the issue of Greenland's incorporation, Trump will certainly go down in history. And not only in the history of the United States, but also in world history," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, praised the "collapse of the transatlantic union" -- an alliance that Moscow has always seen as a threat. "Collapse of the transatlantic union. Finally – something actually worth discussing in Davos."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Europe on X when he used an "equation" that suggested Make America Great Again (MAGA) equals Make Denmark Small Again (MDSA), which equals Make Europe Poor Again (MEPA). "Has this idea finally sunk in, dimwits?" wrote Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Despite this, there has been an absence of Trump's criticism over Greenland because the Republican leader would be needed to make sure the Ukraine war is ended on Russia's terms.

Moreover, a transatlantic rift between countries that have financed and armed Ukraine's war could prove to be beneficial for Russia.

Vasily Kashin, an expert at Russia's Higher School of Economics, told AFP, "Naturally, a split within NATO, a bloc hostile to Russia, is good news for Russia."

"Although it is not a given that this will have immediate positive consequences for Russian policy, for example in Ukraine, it is movement in the right direction," he added.

The apprehension regarding Greenland has sent European leaders scrambling to Davos to try to defuse the problem. This itself is a win for Russia, as they see the Ukraine crisis being pushed to the corner.

"Greenland [is the] ideal solution," wrote Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, on Telegram. He said that the tensions within NATO could lead to the breakup of the alliance, which in turn could force the European Union to "stop its war against Russia".

Vladimir Kornilov, a prominent Russian political scientist, said in his state television political talk show, "Our guiding principle is: Let them tear each other apart."

Trump's Tariffs On Europe

Trump announced on January 18 that eight European allies, including Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and the United Kingdom, would face a 10% tariff from February 1, rising to 25% by June 1, unless they agreed to negotiate over Greenland.

Trump's sweeping tariff fight with Europe to get his way in taking control of Greenland has left many of America's closest allies warning of a rupture with Washington capable of shattering the NATO alliance that had once seemed unshakeable.

The European Union's top official on Tuesday called Trump's planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a "mistake" and questioned Trump's trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade "bazooka".