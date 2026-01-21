"Stopped 8 Wars, Including India-Pak": Trump Reiterates In Davos

US president Donald Trump once again underlined that he stopped eight wars, including the four-day India-Pakistan military conflict in May last year, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

The US president opened his remarks by saying it was "great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends, a few enemies."

After telling the room full of global elites that only his country could "secure Greenland", doubling down on his vow to seize control of the Danish autonomous territory, criticising Europe, Trump shifted focus to neighbour Canada and pivoted to boasting again about ending eight wars.

"I settled eight other wars. India, Pakistan, I settled other wars that were... Vladimir Putin called me, Armenia, Ajerbaijan. He (Putin) said, I can't believe you settled that one. They were going on for 35 years. I settled it in one day. And President Putin called me. He said, 'You know, I can't believe I worked on that war for 10 years trying to settle it. I couldn't do it'. I said, 'Do me a favour, focus on settling your war. Don't worry about that one'," Trump said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two sides

Trump, in an interview to New York Times last week, repeated his claim that he has solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, saying he ended eight wars but still did not get the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I ended eight wars. I - If you look at those wars, these were tough wars to end, too. And let me tell you, India and Pakistan were going at it. As you know, they were going at it...But that was one of eight. But we ended eight strong wars. Some have been going on for more than 30 years," Trump said in the interview.

Since the May 10 conflict last year, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, the US president has made this assertion about ending the war between the two nuclear- armed neighbours about 80 times.

Trump also said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, who had visited the White House last year, credited him for saving millions of lives by stopping the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.