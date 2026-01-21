Trump's Davos-Bound Plane Returns To US Base After "Minor" Tech Issue

US President Donald Trump's plane returned to Joint Base Andrews, an air base in Maryland, following a "minor electrical issue" shortly after departing for Switzerland, the White House said. Trump was en route to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews out of an abundance of caution, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. It landed shortly after 11 pm (local time), after about an hour and 20 minutes in the air.

Journalists travelling with Trump reported that the lights in the cabin went out briefly after takeoff, as per the news agency AFP.

Trump and his entourage will switch to another plane and continue the trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday and leave on Thursday.

"America will be well represented in Davos — by me. GOD BLESS YOU ALL! " Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, ahead of his departure.

Trump is expected to meet "various parties" at Davos over his bid to seize Greenland, he confirmed on Tuesday.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!"