Trump To Meet 'Various Parties' At Davos Over Greenland Bid

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had agreed to a meeting of "various parties" at the Davos gathering of global elites about his bid to seize Greenland.

Trump's attempt to buy the Danish autonomous territory has rocked the global order, with the US president stepping up pressure on European leaders over their pushback against his plan to seize the strategic Arctic island.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!"

Trump has insisted that the United States needs Greenland's vast territory, with Russia and China increasing military activities nearby and Arctic ice melting due to climate change.

In a separate post, the US president shared an AI-generated image of himself holding an American flag next to a sign that read "Greenland - US territory est. 2026," flanked by his Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump, who is due in Davos on Wednesday, shared another AI-generated image of world leaders at a meeting at which he presents a map with the American flag covering the United States, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela.

An emboldened Trump has ramped up threats to Greenland after sending US forces to remove Venezuela's leftist president Nicolas Maduro.

He has also vowed to annex Canada and routinely refers to country as the 51st US state.

Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he had a "very good telephone call" on Greenland with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The US president posted a screenshot he claimed showed a message from Rutte saying he was "committed to finding a way forward on Greenland."

Trump said he did not think European leaders would "push back too much" on his attempt to seize the territory, telling reporters on Monday: "They can't protect it."

