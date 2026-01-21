"Mr President, F*** Off": Danish MP To Trump During Greenland Debate

As Donald Trump continues to go mega with his Greenland gambit, a Danish lawmaker has gone viral for making his frustration with the US president crystal clear. During a recent debate at the European Union's legislative body, European Parliament Member Anders Vistisen addressed Trump directly, asking him to "f--- off" as Greenland was not for sale.

Footage shows Vistisen, 38, addressing a session focused on US interest in Greenland amid Trump's push to acquire the Arctic territory when he unleashed the rebuke.

What Danish Lawmaker Said

"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale," he said.

Vistisen then added, "Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr President, f--k off."

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Trump:



“Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.”



Europe is officially done pretending this is normal diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/wtnIhdTJok — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 20, 2026

He then continued his speech in Danish but was soon interrupted by Parliament Vice President Nicolae Stefanuta, who chastised him for his language, warning of consequences.

"I am sorry, colleague, this is against our rules," Stefanuta told him.

"We have clear rules about curse words and language that is inappropriate in this room. I am sorry to interrupt you. It is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this," he added

Vistisen continued the remainder of his speech in Danish after the rebuke.

Trump's Greenland Gambit

The incident comes as Trump brutally mocked the Europeans a day before heading to the World Economic Forum, where he will be the star of a dark, self-made drama over the fate of the autonomous Danish territory. Over the past week, the US leader has renewed the public pressure on the issue of acquiring the strategically located Arctic territory.

Trump insists that mineral-rich Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China as a melting Arctic opens up and the superpowers jostle for strategic advancement.

He has turned up the pressure by threatening tariffs of up to 25 per cent on eight European countries for backing Denmark, prompting Europe to threaten countermeasures against the United States.